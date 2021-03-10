Kokomo (IN) Fire Captain Laid to Rest During Solemn Ceremony

Kim Dunlap

Kokomo Tribune, Ind.

(MCT)

Mar. 10—In June 2013, Capt. Martin “Marty” Meyers was working at Kokomo Fire Department’s Station 1 located downtown when he was dispatched to a working fire on Park Road.

Although vacant at the time, there was a belief that people were still utilizing the house, so first responders were attempting a rescue search of the property just in case.

When they opened up a wall near the back of the house to enter the structure, a decimated chimney collapsed on top of firefighter Ryan Smalley.

Buried deep in bricks and pinned between the two floors, Smalley was likely to have died that day had it not been for Meyers.

While others were shouting for assistance, Meyers worked diligently, pulling off brick by brick until Smalley was finally able to be freed from the destruction.

But that was just the kind of man Meyers was, those who knew him said.

He was a hero.

Meyers passed away Thursday after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

He was 50 years old.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people — including family, friends and firefighters from all across central Indiana — turned out to commemorate and celebrate his life during a ceremony at Crossroads Community Church.

“As first responders, we have this innate drive inside of us to respond regardless of the situation,” Indiana State Fire Marshal Joel Thacker stated during his tribute to Meyers. ” … There is much fear and anxiety in this world today. However, first responders don’t act because they are fearless. They act in spite of the fear. … While COVID-19 has robbed us of Capt. Meyers’ life, it will not rob us of his memory. It will not rob us of our ability to celebrate his life and dedication to public service.”

That dedication to public service was evident during nearly every minute of Tuesday’s ceremony, from the use of words such as duty, honor and sacrifice to personal anecdotes shared by one of Meyers’ fellow firefighters.

“He was active in the union and, most recently, he helped negotiate our contract,” Andy Eshelman, president of Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396, told the crowd. ” … Marty also helped come up with the design and the Station 6 logo of the ‘Misfits.’ … Marty was diligent and humble in his actions.

“From the chiefs to the frontline firefighters, the loss of Marty has been unfathomable,” Eshelman added. “I’m going to echo the words of Battalion Chief Doug Thomas. I can blow horns to call you out of a burning building to save you, but I cannot blow a horn to save you from this invisible disease (COVID-19). Sadly we couldn’t blow the horn for Marty in order to save him. … But he saved us.”

A few moments later, Eshelman spoke directly to Meyers, thanking him for “reuniting the brotherhood.”

“Marty would always say the same thing to me every time we’d part ways,” Eshelman said, his voice breaking in emotion. “He’d have this little side grin and would look at me and say, ‘See you later, buddy.’ Marty, we’ll see you later, and buddy, we’ll take it from here.”

But perhaps the most poignant tribute came from one of Meyers’ daughters, who described her father as a “beautiful soul” during a videotaped segment at Tuesday’s service.

“He was a man with a heart bigger than most,” Viktorya George said as images of Meyers with his family flashed across the screen. “From moving me to college to giving me away to my now husband of 12 years, to moving us into our first home. And four grandchildren later, you’ve never missed a moment or opportunity to be with your family. You will always be special to all of us here.

“May we all live life like you’d want us to, to the fullest and always having fun with a smile,” she continued. “Here’s to you, Capt. Martin J. Meyers. Until we meet again, Dad, we love you.”

After the service’s conclusion, those in attendance also gathered for a “last call” ceremony and a flag presentation to Meyers’ family.

With bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace,” Meyers’ casket was then loaded on top of KFD’s Engine 6 and carried through the streets of Kokomo, the beloved city the Minnesota native had served and protected for nearly 15 years.

Weaving its way across the community, the lengthy procession ended with a small ceremony at Station 6, where Meyers had most recently worked.

And lining the street in front of the station were dozens of residents, some waving American flags, others standing in complete silence as they watched the procession pass by.

Allie Shepherd was one of them.

Holding her 3-year-old nephew’s hand — and occasionally bending down to straighten his plastic firefighter’s helmet — Shepherd said she knew she wanted to be there to show her support because she knows the sacrifices firefighters make on a daily basis.

“I am the daughter of a firefighter, and we are a close-knit community,” she said. “I just wanted to show that the community is here for his family and the entire Kokomo Fire Department family. … I brought him (her nephew) because I think it’s important to show him how we show respect for those who risk their lives for us every day.”

Kokomo resident Sharon Bostik agreed with Shepherd’s sentiments, noting that her father was also a firefighter, and she knew that he’d want her to be there.

“Who are you going to call when something is going wrong?” she said. “You call 911. No matter what call it is, it’s a fire truck that’s going to show up, or it’s a police car. … So this is just out of respect. This man did a lot for our community for the past 15 years. So, out of respect, of course I wanted to be here to honor the life of a wonderful man.”

