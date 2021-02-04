New Automatic Aid Agreement Between CA Fire Departments

Martin Estacio

Feb. 4—An agreement city officials say will reduce response times for emergencies, such as car crashes and strokes, has been approved by the Victorville City Council.

The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of the automatic aid agreement between the Victorville Fire and San Bernardino County Fire departments.

As part of the agreement, fire engines from both departments can be dispatched to a call based on proximity, regardless of whether an emergency occurs within city or county boundaries.

Previously, the city and county operated under a mutual aid agreement, which required prior authorization for assistance and a potentially longer wait time for someone in need of emergency services.

The agreement appeared to be a sign of lessening tensions between the two agencies, which started when the city canceled its decade-long contract for County Fire services and opted to restart its own fire department.

City Manager Keith Metzler said during Tuesday’s meeting that both departments had “come a long way” since then.

The transition back to the city-run Victorville Fire Department was contentious at times, with County Fire union officials opposing the switch and rocky negotiations over extending the contract to avoid a lapse in service.

After Victorville Fire officially began operating in March 2019, the City Council received an unsettling report later that year that some city-owned fire equipment — which the county was responsible for maintaining per its contract — was found missing or damaged.

In the report, submitted that June, city officials suggested that some damage may have been intentional.

A County Fire spokesperson said at the time that the department was a “professional organization, and we expect professionalism at all times from each of our employees.”

Metzler said the now-improved relationship between the departments was likely due to a change in leadership.

Dan Munsey became the county’s new fire chief in November 2019 — about eight months after Victorville Fire started up again — while John Becker was appointed Victorville’s interim fire chief last August after Greg Benson abruptly resigned.

“I think the confluence of that change has made both of our organizations much more open to letting the past be the past and moving forward and just focusing on what is the best public service to the residents regardless of whether they’re in Victorville or Adelanto or Hesperia,” Metzler said.

Victorville had automatic aid agreements with other agencies like the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, and the Bureau of Land Management in place before Tuesday’s approval.

Becker said the new agreement could “possibly save some more lives” in some areas because the boundaries separating the two departments’ jurisdictions had essentially been dropped thanks to the new agreement.

The Victorville Fire chief mentioned Victor Valley College, as one example, which sits within the city’s jurisdiction but could now be served by a closer County Fire engine in Spring Valley Lake should the need arise.

“So if you’re having a heart attack and you’re closer to a Victorville unit, even though it’s in San Bernardino County, we’re going to respond,” he said.

