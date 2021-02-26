New Chief Named to Concord (NH) Fire Department

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester

(MCT)

Feb. 25—CONCORD — Sean Brown has been appointed the city’s new fire chief.

Brown has been with the Concord Fire Department since 1995, when he started as a firefighter/EMT.

“Sean has been an integral part of the Concord Fire Department for many years, and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role,” City Manager Tom Aspell said in a news release on Thursday.

“The Fire Department has one of the most important roles in our community, and I know that Sean will lead with the same professionalism and dedication demonstrated during his career in Concord.”

As deputy chief, Brown has served as second in command for the department, overseeing all administrative and support services and serving as chief financial officer.

“I am honored and humbled to be chosen to lead the incredible men and women of the Concord Fire Department,” Brown said in the news release. “Through responses to fires, emergency medical calls, COVID vaccination deliveries, and many other public services, these individuals continue to demonstrate the value we provide to our community. I look forward to continuing to serve our great city as the fire chief.”

Brown’s tenure with the department includes a 2007 promotion to fire lieutenant. In 2011, he oversaw the Fire Prevention Bureau & Fire Alarm Division as fire marshal, a role he held until 2015. Brown became a battalion chief in 2015, leading and supervising fire, rescue, and EMS companies until he was promoted to deputy chief in 2018.

As a member of the National Urban Search & Rescue Response System through FEMA, Brown has been part of the Massachusetts Task Force 1 since 2000 and the Incident Support Team since 2010, according to the news release.

___

(c)2021 The New Hampshire Union Leader (Manchester, N.H.)

Visit The New Hampshire Union Leader (Manchester, N.H.) at www.unionleader.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.