NFHC Announces 2021 Benjamin Franklin Award Winners Gold

The National Fire Heritage Center was established to preserve the history of America’s fire services. Currently, the archive library contains over 15,000 logged documents of major historical value. Benjamin Franklin, the father of America’s Fire Service, left a vast legacy of written products. He encouraged writers to “go on record” as to their beliefs, observations, and support of public and private initiatives. Through the Benjamin Franklin Fire Writer’s Award, the National Fire Heritage Center encourages today’s fire writers to do the same.

The Benjamin Franklin Writer’s Award was established to recognize current and past authors of books, magazines, newsletters, and a variety of media who have preserved America’s fire service history through their writings. Their stories keep alive the events and people who might otherwise have been lost through generations of change.

NFHC Announces 2021 Benjamin Franklin Award Winners

We are pleased to announce the 2021 Benjamin Franklin Writer’s Award Winners and recognize their contributions to preserving diverse aspects of America’s Fire Services.

Gold winners include Gregory Noll and Michael Hildebrand, co-authors of Hazardous Materials: Managing the Incident. Now in its fourth edition, the book provides a process for mitigating hazardous materials from the position of the hazmat technician through to the incident commander. In addition, this publication serves as an excellent training resource for those in the hazmat arena.

Learn more about their contributions by accessing their documents digitally from the NFHC archive library through https://fireheritageusa.org/collection.