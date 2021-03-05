Ogdensburg (NY) Fire Union, City Officials Clash over Mutual Aid Response

Sydney Schaefer

Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.

(MCT)

Mar. 5—OGDENSBURG — When the fire alarm sounds within city limits, city firefighters aren’t the only ones mobilizing to arrive on scene.

Seven miles south in the village of Heuvelton, and about 12 miles west in Morristown, volunteer firefighters are leaving their homes or jobs to make the trip to Ogdensburg to assist city firefighters.

These volunteers aren’t typically sitting inside the fire station, so once a call comes in for Ogdensburg fire, these forces are mobilized to allow ample time for the firefighters to make the trip to Ogdensburg — whether they are needed or not.

But this isn’t something that’s automatically done as City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie has lobbied for.

“We’re calling (mutual aid) if we have smoke in a basement …” city fire union President Jason T. Bouchard said, adding that before city firefighters even know what’s going on, mutual aid units are being called and mobilized for a scene at which they most likely won’t be needed.

“That’s dangerous, that’s reckless, that’s careless,” he said Wednesday.

Mr. Jellie said it takes volunteer fire forces between three and seven minutes to rally at their station, dress in protective clothing and begin responding to a call for assistance. He said he thinks calling for assistance sooner rather than later only contributes to firefighter safety.

“Ogdensburg’s need is additional manpower” in the event of a firefight that’s grown beyond a small fire, he said.

The mutual aid argument has resurfaced time and again as the city and its fire union — Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters, Local 1799 — remain at odds over the reduction in fire department staffing.

The city and fire union have been clashing for nearly three months over the city’s alleged violation of the union’s minimum staffing agreement, which was done when officials imposed the elimination of seven fire positions. The positions were eliminated when City Council passed its 2021 budget Dec. 9.

“(Mr. Jellie) is clearly trying to supplement our union’s works with outside agencies that have indicated they don’t want that,” Mr. Bouchard said of automatic mutual aid agreements with both Heuvelton and Morristown.

Mr. Jellie claims this isn’t true.

“I never said mutual aid will replace (Ogdensburg) people,” he said.

There are currently automatic mutual aid contract agreements between Ogdensburg fire and the village of Heuvelton and Morristown that state city firefighters will automatically respond to reports of a structure fire or vehicle accident that occur within certain boundaries of each volunteer fire department district. The automatic part of the contract means the host department doesn’t have to call for support itself, instead mutual aid is called for automatically through the St. Lawrence County Emergency Communications Center.

For Morristown, Ogdensburg firefighters automatically respond to these reports just outside the city limits to the south — down Route 37 toward Lee Road. For Heuvelton, Ogdensburg automatically responds to reports on the northern side of the Route 37 corridor. Both of these boundaries are within the town of Oswegatchie. The town encapsulates the surrounding area outside the city limits, down to Black Lake, as well as the entire village of Heuvelton to the southeast. Part of Morristown’s fire district — the portion Ogdensburg provides automatic mutual aid to — is also in the town of Oswegatchie.

Heuvelton and Morristown are contractually funded through the town of Oswegatchie, but these fire departments have Ogdensburg covering parts of their districts at no cost to the town, Mr. Jellie said.

Ogdensburg’s fire station is closer to these portions of Heuvelton and Morristown fire districts. Mr. Jellie said Ogdensburg firefighters can be there in less than five minutes in most cases. But it could take either of the host departments between 10 and 15 minutes to arrive on scene in these areas.

These automatic mutual aid contracts have not been reciprocated, according to Mr. Jellie, which indicates these volunteer fire departments don’t have the resources to provide the automatic service.

Heuvelton fire currently has 41 volunteers while Morristown fire has 37. Ogdensburg is currently operating with 21 firefighters — one above the limit City Council set for the department.

Both Heuvelton and Morristown fire departments have said its members will provide mutual aid when asked.

“If your department has an emergency situation that requires additional help, rest assured that the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department will respond to the best of our ability when requested,” a letter from Heuvelton Mayor Barbara Lashua that Mr. Jellie shared with the Times this week reads. The mayor’s letter, which rejected an automatic mutual aid agreement with the city, is dated Jan. 13.

Mayor Lashua offered no further comment on the matter when contacted this week.

James J. “Jay” Moore, Morristown fire chief, said Thursday that his department will not be signing an automatic mutual aid agreement with Ogdensburg, but they will respond when called. Mr. Moore did not provide Mr. Jellie with a written rejection — instead the two hashed it out over the phone.

Mr. Jellie said both volunteer departments refused to sign automatic mutual aid agreements with Ogdensburg because of concerns for over-taxing their volunteer support staff.

Mayor Lashua wrote in her letter to Mr. Jellie last month that, according to the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services, Ogdensburg responded to 295 possible structure fires in 2019 and 290 in 2020.

These numbers do not match Ogdensburg’s annual fire report numbers. In 2020, Ogdensburg responded to 35 fire calls, according to the annual fire report. Ogdensburg provided mutual aid five times, and received it only twice.

“Heuvelton is a volunteer department. Many of our volunteers are forced to leave their own places of employment to respond to calls,” the mayor wrote in her letter to Mr. Jellie. “If we were to respond to (about) 290 additional calls yearly, it would cause a significant hardship to our firefighters and their families.”

Matthew Denner, fire coordinator and director of the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services, said those 290 calls could be anything from toast burning to a fully engulfed structure. There isn’t a further breakdown of how many of those calls actually turned out to be structure fires, he said.

The mayor also said Ogdensburg has the same ability as the rest of the county to request mutual aid almost immediately when needed.

“Should our response be deemed necessary, we will respond as soon as possible with any request for mutual aid,” she wrote.

Mr. Jellie said while it’s understandable the volunteer fire forces shot down his proposal, he would have preferred both organizations agree to provide the “same level of professional support to Ogdensburg that Ogdensburg provides to them,” but he said the “fractious” relationship between the city and fire union has spilled over to the volunteer fire organizations that don’t want to be seen as “taking sides.”

He said it’s “shameful” the union doesn’t fully support the automatic deployment of support firefighting forces to Ogdensburg as a true “safety measure.”

“From my perspective, (the union) takes every opportunity to talk about safety yet their actions always come down on the side of protecting jobs and overtime perks for their members,” Mr. Jellie said.

Mr. Bouchard has said the union’s only priority is firefighter safety. The fire department’s minimum shift staffing was recently reduced from five firefighters on duty at all times to four, something that goes against the union’s contract with the city.

“The reason that the five-man minimum exists is simply for safety,” Mr. Bouchard previously said, adding that the minimum shift staffing provision of the union’s contract with the city is to ensure the department has proper staffing to safely fight fires.

Since reciprocating contracts do not exist, Mr. Jellie requires the officer in charge for Ogdensburg fire to request mutual aid support via the fire communications network from Heuvelton and Morristown as soon as a call comes in.

But this is what Mr. Bouchard takes issue with.

“Why do we need to bring these guys in?” Mr. Bouchard asked of a scene that may turn out to be nothing. “You’d rather take other people away from their families who aren’t being taxed by Ogdensburg?”

Then there’s the issue of recall — when city firefighters not on shift are called to a scene for assistance.

Mr. Jellie said once the fire department knows of an incident where they’ll be out of the fire station for more than an hour, recall is initiated.

“That has never been sent down to our officers of any indication of what to do,” Mr. Bouchard said of recalling city firefighters.

Right now, mutual aid from Heuvelton and Morristown is being called before city firefighters are recalled. Mr. Jellie said many city firefighters, about 55%, live outside city limits in areas covered by volunteer fire departments “making their response time to Ogdensburg similar of that to calling for assistance for one of the mutual aid fire departments.”

But Mr. Bouchard argues that once those available for recall are exhausted, then mutual aid should be called.

“It doesn’t make any sense for our guys to be sitting within the city of Ogdensburg — the city they were sworn to protect — while mutual aid is called,” Mr. Bouchard said.

___

(c)2021 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

Visit Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.) at www.watertowndailytimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.