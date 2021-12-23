PA Combination Fire Department Unique, But Reasons for It Are Not

Eric Scicchitano

Dec. 22—Declining enrollment in the volunteer ranks spurred William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg to shift toward an operational model supported by career staff and volunteers.

The change to a combination fire department was put in motion some 25 years ago. Since then, no other department in the Valley has followed suit.

William Cameron’s operation is unique, at least locally, but the circumstances hardly are.

Fire departments nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers. That’s the same in the Valley. Enrollment dropped in Pennsylvania from an estimated 300,000 volunteer firefighters in 1976 to roughly 38,000 in 2021. The decline extends to paid staff like EMS workers, a population that dropped across the state to an estimated 17,000 from a high of 30,000.

James Delaney, president of the Pennsylvania Career Fire Chiefs Association, testified to those present-day figures before state lawmakers in April.

“Make no mistake,” Delaney told the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, “in many areas across the commonwealth, our emergency services are in ‘crisis mode.'”

Delaney predicted conditions will only worsen.

Regionalization, consolidation and combination career-volunteer departments are all seen as potential solutions, each with its own complexities.

How does William Cameron make it work and what could be learned from that department’s experience?

Fire Chief James Blount isn’t the type to talk about why other departments haven’t chosen to follow suit. For those considering the shift, however, Blount emphasized that volunteers and career staff must be treated as equals by administrators and by one another. And, as importantly, all involved must buy into the concept.

“One thing people hate is change. When you’ve had something a certain way for years, you have to make sure you get that buy-in,” Blount said.

‘We’re all one’

Blount was hired in 2015 as the department’s first full-time paid fire chief, but the switch to a combination department began about 1995 when part-time EMS personnel were first hired. Full-timers followed around 1998 and career firefighters were brought on beginning about 2005, according to department members and published reports.

The department’s 25 career staffers are cross-trained to work out of an ambulance or fire apparatus. The starting hourly wage and annual salary are $17.53 and $39,726.71. They work with about 20 active volunteers in operational and administrative roles, including Bucknell University students, Blount said.

“We don’t look at it as career and volunteer personnel. We’re all one working for the greater good. I think that’s where a lot of the hangup gets at a lot of the time,” Assistant Chief Ronald “JR” Young said.

“We don’t segment our career and volunteer staff. A firefighter is a firefighter. Our volunteers play just as an important role as the career staff,” Blount said.

William Cameron’s primary coverage area is Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township along with about half of Kelly Township, about one-third of Buffalo Township and, across the Susquehanna River, about half of West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County.

The department’s budget in 2021 is $2,061,128. It pursues grant funds for equipment purchases and receives municipal contributions, but the bulk of its revenue comes from emergency medical services. Calls for EMS approach a rate of nearly 4-to-1 compared to fire service.

William Cameron already surpassed fire and EMS incident totals from 2020. As of Dec. 6, the department responded to 3,365 EMS calls (3,060 in 2020) and 885 fire-related calls (755) which include working fires, false alarms, traffic accidents and more.

The average response time this year, from the time of the call to arrival on the scene, is 6 minutes, 55 seconds, Blount said.

EMS in crisis, too

Mike Kobbe is the chief of the New Castle Fire Department in Lawrence County. It’s been a career station since the early 20th Century, he said, and there is no volunteer component. But, its neighboring departments are largely volunteer.

Kobbe worked as a professional firefighter at New Castle since 1998. Prior to that, he was a volunteer himself with Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department.

There have been bridges burned over the years between the professionals and volunteers. He said ego got in the way, and when he was younger he said he had his own misconceptions about the career firefighters. Now, he said he works to rebuild the damaged relationships.

“We facilitate that by training with each other,” Kobbe said of career and volunteer firefighters working together to ensure seamless work at mutual aid calls.

New Castle employs 20 full-time workers, eight part-time and Kobbe, the chief. The average salary in 2021 for all full-timers including the chief was roughly $58,000 — the starting salary is $32,659 — while the hourly rate for part-timers was $13.77, according to budget data.

The department is funded entirely by taxpayers and doesn’t bill for fire and EMS services, Kobbe said. Most of the staff is EMS certified. When on a medical call, they stabilize patients and render aid, assisting area ambulance services who handle transports. Sometimes, the wait for an ambulance can reach 30 to 40 minutes.

Kobbe said EMS is facing the same manpower issues as volunteer fire departments. There are fewer people entering the emergency medical profession. According to Kobbe, required training to become a paramedic is nearly equivalent to an associate’s degree and the cost is about 2/3 what it takes to go to nursing school. Many are opting for that route, in part, for better pay, he said.

“It’s in a state of crisis right now. We’re partially our own worst enemy,” Kobbe said.

As for firefighting, he said it’s become a complex business. It’s more than putting out fires, Kobbe said. Now, they serve in emergency management roles and respond to hazardous materials incidents and technical rescues. It takes a lot of training and a lot of risks.

Kobbe said volunteers and career firefighters must recognize the job is the same.

“We all take the same risks, make the same commitments,” Kobbe said. “I hope the general public recognizes how much responsibility is put on these folks whether they’re career or volunteer. They expect perfection every time we respond and that comes at a cost.”

Consider regionalizing

Changing demographics in Pennsylvania’s shrinking population can be attributed, in part, for declining volunteerism for firefighting, said Jerry Ozog, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fire & Emergency Services Institute.

“In rural areas, you walk into a lot of firehouses and you see a lot of gray hair,” Ozog said.

Combination fire departments inherently guarantee a response for every emergency dispatch. While there are exceptions, Ozog said he doesn’t believe a paid model for firefighting is viable for rural communities. He said it’s too expensive.

Ozog — who in a past consultancy role led the development of a strategic plan for William Cameron Engine Company in 2012 — broadly advocates for another option.

“Regionalization would absolutely be the way to go,” Ozog said.

Members of regional departments pooling resources and merging demographics, i.e. population, can collaborate on bigger grant awards, he said. They might find it more feasible to offer stipends to volunteers or, potentially, a tuition reimbursement program for trade schools and colleges.

“I personally believe if the leadership in the organizations want the fire service to survive, they have to recognize the issue and have the courage to do something different,” Ozog said.

William Cameron, for which Ozog had recommended a full-time paid chief among other suggestions, is the lone member of a fledgling regional operation: Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES).

The board consists of appointees of its three full-time members: Lewisburg, East Buffalo and Kelly townships. It provides fiscal oversight. The fire company maintains independence when it comes to emergency service operations.

The organization is built to be an umbrella outfit, allowing neighboring departments to join and operate as part of a single unit.

Matt Schumacher, a former CSFES board member and outgoing East Buffalo Township supervisor, was among the officials who worked to create the entity. A desire to maintain absolute control factors heavily in volunteer departments remaining independent as manpower resources dry out, he said. He said he understands the viewpoint but believes it’s only a matter of time before CSFES adds member departments.

“That’s why we named it the way we did,” Schumacher said of creating a regional fire entity. He pointed out that a combination career-volunteer model would be used. “The volunteer numbers are falling so fast and the citizens deserve service.”

