Retired FDNY Firefighter Honored for Work on Toxic NY Telephone Exchange Fire

The NY Cancer Resource Alliance and Firefighters Against Cancer & Exposures (F.A.C.E.S.) Foundation partnered with the NY Fire Bell Club to present the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award to retired New York City Firefighter Dan Noonan for his efforts on raising awareness of the lingering health effects from the 1975 New York Telephone Exchange Fire.

As noted in this release, since 1975, Dan Noonan has tirelessly promoted and echoed “the many lessons learned” from the most challenging disasters faced by members of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), including 9/11.

