Tunnel to Towers Pays Off Mortgage of Wife of Fallen WA Firefighter

Nov. 30—A nonprofit paid off the home mortgage of a Spokane County firefighter who died in August in the line of duty.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation made the payment as part of the nonprofit’s third annual Tunnel to Towers’ Season of Hope, which celebrates the holiday season by delivering mortgage-free homes or mortgage payoffs to families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families and catastrophically injured veterans around the country, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Lt. Cody Traber, an 18-year firefighter with Spokane County Fire District 9, fell from the Wandermere bridge while trying to get a better vantage point to spot a reported brush fire in the area of Highway 395 and Wandermere Road.

Traber is survived by his wife, Allisyn, and four children, who can now stay in the home they built together, the release said.

“This is the only home that my children remember living in, and everything here reminds us of him,” Allisyn Traber said in the release. “This generous gift during the Season of Hope provides us with confidence there is good in this world, we just have to look for it.”

The foundation will pay off or dedicate 65 mortgage-free homes between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, bringing the total to 200 homes for the year.

“We want to thank everyone who joined our mission to support the families of these heroes, who sacrifice their lives for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Frank Siller, foundation chairman and CEO. “This year we will be able to lift the financial burden of a mortgage from 200 families — across the country — an amazing feat — thanks to the generosity of all Americans.”

