Anne Arundel County (MD) Fire Department Employee Charged with Threat of Mass Violence

Oct. 7—An Anne Arundel County Fire Department civilian employee was charged Wednesday with threatening mass violence after he made statements to other fire department employees about using a gun to harm people, three months after he brought a gun to the department’s headquarters, according to court charging documents.

The employee, Jordan Brent Hartlove, 24, of Denton, was arrested out of the county after officers responded to fire department headquarters in Millersville around noon Tuesday for the reported threats. An attorney for Hartlove was not listed in online court records Wednesday afternoon.

Hartlove brought an assault-rifle style gun into the fire department’s headquarters in his gym bag on June 27, which initiated an internal investigation after the incident was reported at the end of August, according to charging documents. He also made several specific threats about harming others at the headquarters, according to the documents.

If found guilty, the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison or a $10,000 fine.

Police wrote in charging documents that seven firearms were registered to him.

According to a The Capital’s county employee salary database, Hartlove works at the department as a fire communication operator. Fire Department Spokesman Capt. Russ Davies said he has worked at the department for 13 months.

He is being held without bond, according to online court records. He has a bail review scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

