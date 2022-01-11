Asheboro (NC) Firefighter Dies of COVID-19

According to a report from WKMY, the Asheboro, North Carolina, community is in mourning following the death of Asheboro Fire Department (AFD) member, Battalion Chief Chris Hoover, who died on Saturday following a 46-day stay fighting COVID-19 at a University of North Carolina hospital in Chapel Hill.

AFD Chief Willie Summers called Hoover a hero in the community and a dedicated and committed firefighter.

Summers said Hoover was a 24-year AFD veteran and also served about 20 years with the Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department. City of Asheboro Mayor David Smith also acknowledged Hoover’s death, saying it was tough on the entire community.

Hoover leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

