Blocked Streets Force NC Firefighters to Walk to Fire Call

According to a report from CBS17, Knightdale (NC) Fire Department (KFD) Chief Loren Cone released a statement asking people in one local neighborhood to be more mindful when parking their vehicles.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps released a social media post asking people in the Widewaters neighborhood to be more mindful in how they park their vehicles, writing that a KFD truck could not pass down the street when responding to a call early Monday morning, forcing fighters to respond the rest of the way on foot.

Cone said that vehicles parked on Twain Town Drive prevented one of their apparatus from getting through to a call that eventually turned out to a false alarm. The cars were parked adjacent to each other on both sides of the street and too far from the curb, leaving the two-lane road with barely enough for a single lane.

Cone said there have been similar situations in the neighborhood with other fire responses.

