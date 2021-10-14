Benefit Planned for PA Firefighter Seriously Injured at Scene of Accident

Donaldson (PA) Fire Company (DFC) firefighter Kevin Barry remains in the hospital after being seriously injured Tuesday evening while on the scene of a car accident in Schuylkill County.

According to fire officials, on Tuesday around 7:40pm the department—along with neighboring crews—was at the intersection of East Franklin Road and West Philadelphia Street in Frailey Township.

It was then that a DFC member—operating as fire police—was struck by a passing vehicle, which fled the scene. The firefighter was transported via helicopter to Hershey Medical Center, where he remains with serious injuries, the fire company said on Facebook.

“The injuries that Kevin sustained will have him out of work for quite some time,” the department said.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident; there’s no word on any suspects.

Donaldson Fire Company, Tremont Fire Company, and Tremont EMS are hosting a Chinese Auction to help Barry. It will be held on Sunday, November 21 at 2pm. There will be shop and drop Saturday, November 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the next day from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

More information can be found here.

