Dunellen (NJ) Fire Station Damaged by Fire

A fire broke out at Dunellen Defender Fire Company No. 1, reports NJ.com.

The fire department posted to Facebook, “This afternoon we suffered a loss at our own firehouse. We are still assessing the damage and the cause is being investigated by the Middlesex County Fire Marshal’s Office. There were no reported injuries and we are still assessing the damage.

Thank you to the many mutual aid departments that responded. We are ensuring mutual aid coverage from neighboring departments until we can restore our apparatus to full service.”