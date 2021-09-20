Durham (NC) Firefighter Dies After Battling COVID for More Than a Month

Danielle Battaglia

The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

(MCT)

Sep. 19—A Durham firefighter died Saturday evening after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.

The Durham Fire Department announced the death of the 15-year employee in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Fire Driver Jeremy Klemm,” the post stated. “He will be missed greatly.”

Firefighters said Klemm, 45, contracted the deadly virus on Aug. 17.

Klemm began his career with the Durham Fire Department on Feb. 27, 2006, after graduating from Fire Academy 19. He became fire driver on Jan. 2, 2020, and was last assigned to the Engine 8 A-Shift.

The post said he leaves behind his mother Debby White, brother Jason Klemm, son Dominic Klemm and stepsons Jack Lucas and Nathan Moore.

Department officials said they won’t provide further details about Klemm until speaking with his family but plan to put out more information by Monday.

Firefighters, police officers and other city employees in Durham are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 10 or consent to regular testing starting Oct. 18, The News & Observer previously reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 12:57 PM.

___

(c)2021 The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

Visit The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) at www.newsobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.