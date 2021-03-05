Ed Kelly Secures General President Position in IAFF Election

Edward A. Kelly (IAFF photo)

Results to be made official when convention reconvenes

Fire Engineering Staff

Boston firefighter and IAFF General Secretary-Treasurer Edward Kelly is shown to have won the election for General President in the announcement of the International Association of Fire Fighters Officers Election Results.

The IAFF posted the election results on their website Thursday evening.

The results will be made official when the 55th IAFF Convention reconvenes on March 10, 2021.

Kelly joined the Boston Fire Department in 1997.

He served as president of Local 718 and then became president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts in 2011 until he was elected IAFF General Secretary-Treasurer in 2016.