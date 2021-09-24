Erie County (NY) Conducts All-Female Firefighter Training

According to a report from WGRZ, the Erie County (NY) Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services played host to an all-female firefighter training session on Thursday in Cheektowaga.

The hands-on training was designed to build confidence and character in the 26 women who attended. Each participant was a local firefighter, while the instructors were all industry veterans.

The training is designed to help build confidence and character through hands-on training. https://t.co/HnnDkXVy74 — WGRZ (@WGRZ) September 24, 2021 WGRZ/Twitter

Through this training, participants learned vital fire response techniques such as search and rescue, operating in live fire conditions, and other survival skills.

Instructors talked about the importance of these trainings, citing that, for many of these women, opportunities such as these did not exist when they were growing up.

A second training session will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

