Video: Fire Destroys Los Angeles (CA) Koreatown Strip Mall

Firefighters attend the scene of a massive fire at a shopping centre, the cause of which remains unknown.



More videos here: https://t.co/hhDQuPJRZP pic.twitter.com/Sm5jpCL4ei — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 5, 2021

More than 100 firefighters battled a fire that collapsed the roof of a shopping center in Koreatown Thursday night, but no injuries were reported.

Initially firefighters attacked the fire from the roof but were driven off as the fire intensified and forced to attack it from aerial ladders.