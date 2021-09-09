Fire Rips Through Multiple MD Townhomes

Lilly Price

The Capital, Annapolis, Md.

(MCT)

Sep. 7—Sixty firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire around 4:45 p.m. Monday after several townhomes caught on fire in an Odenton community and displaced eight people, Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

A three-story residence in the middle of a row of townhomes at 8621 Willow Leaf Lane caught on fire near the deck and back of the home, fire department officials said. The fire extended to the house’s attic, along with the attics of two adjoining houses. There were no reported injuries.

Anne Arundel County firefighters and assisting fire departments brought the flames under control in an about an hour. Three homes sustained major damage and three other units sustained water damage that made the homes uninhabitable overnight. The estimated cost in damages is unknown as of Tuesday.

Members of the county fire department’s fire and explosives investigation unit are still determining what caused the fire.

The eight people that were displaced were from six homes. The Red Cross is assisting five of the occupants. Fort Meade fire and emergency services, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport fire crews, Howard County fire department and rescue services assisted in extinguishing the fire.

___

(c)2021 The Capital (Annapolis, Md.)

Visit The Capital (Annapolis, Md.) at www.hometownannapolis.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.