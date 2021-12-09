Firefighters Facing DWI Charges After Crash During Response in NC, Cops Say

Simone Jasper

The Charlotte Observer

(MCT)

Two volunteer firefighters were responding to a call when one crashed, leading to DWI charges in North Carolina, officials said.

Kenneth Aaron Caulder Jr. was driving to a fire last month when his personal Jeep crossed the center line, veered off the side of a road and hit a ditch in Robeson County, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in an incident report. Caulder was injured when his Jeep turned over in the crash, according to officials.

Melquan Lamont Williams had been driving to the fire in his own car and was listed as a witness to the crash. But officials said they later discovered his alcohol level was over the legal limit for being behind the wheel.

State troopers didn’t list attorney information for Caulder or Williams in the incident report, and their fire departments didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Dec. 8.

Officials said the one-vehicle crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 27. The Jeep wrecked along N.C. Highway 41 outside of Fairmont, a town roughly 100 miles southwest of Raleigh and near the South Carolina border.

Caulder, who was working for the nearby Orrum Township Volunteer Fire Department, is accused of refusing to get his blood and breath tested. He and a passenger in his Jeep were both taken to a hospital, officials said.

Steve Britt, chief of the Orrum Township department, said Caulder has been suspended from his role as assistant fire chief as officials await the outcome of his next court date, WMBF reported Dec. 7.

Williams was on duty with the Fairmont Rural Fire Department at the time of Caulder’s crash. He smelled of alcohol and had a concentration of 0.14, which is higher than the legal driving limit of 0.08, according to state troopers.

“Williams was suspended by the County Fire Department Board of Directors but was overruled by a two-thirds majority of board members,” three of which later resigned, WBTW reported. Williams is poised to become fire chief in January, according to the TV station.

Both Caulder and Williams were charged with driving while impaired, 1st Sgt. S. B. Lewis of the N.C. State Highway Patrol told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

While Robeson County didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 8, the Robesonian newspaper reports the local fire marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

©2021 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.