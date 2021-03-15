Firefighters from Binghamton to Watertown (NY) Gather to Pay Tribute to Fallen Firefighter

Steve Billmyer

Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters from Binghamton to Watertown on Monday gathered on many Interstate 81 overpasses to pay tribute to a Watertown firefighter who died Friday from injuries he received during training.

A procession of police and other emergency vehicles escorted the man’s body from Binghamton to Watertown, according to the New York State Police.

In Central New York, different fire departments gathered on overpasses with trucks and flags as the procession passed on the highway. Some departments raised ladders and displayed large U.S. flags.

As the procession passed, many firefighters took off their hats and stood at attention.

The procession took the body from Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton to Cummings Funeral Home in Watertown.

Peyton Morse, 21, died Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department. Morse was a senior at Siena College. Morse had previously been an associate member of that department before training to become a firefighter in Watertown.

Morse suffered the medical emergency at the New York State Academy of Fire Science on March 3 and was flown to Guthrie Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, according to the statement. The academy is located in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen.

Morse graduated from LaFargeville Central School in 2017, according to his obituary. In May he will be awarded a bachelor degree from Siena College, where he mentored students as a resident advisor.

He was engaged to Celeste M. Oppito, of LaFargeville on Sept. 27 and the couple planned to marry in October. His family held a marriage ceremony at Peyton’s bedside before he died, according to his obituary.

Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clayton.

