FL Firefighter Severely Injured After Being Struck by Car at Crash Scene

According to a report from NWFDailyNews, a South Walton Fire District (Santa Rosa Beach, Florida) firefighter was airlifted to a local trauma center with severe injuries after he was struck by a car while helping at his own motor vehicle accident scene near State Road 20 Monday morning.

The firefighter, whose name was not released, was rear-ended while driving to work. After that crash, he exited his vehicle and began aiding the people involved in the other car. As he was administering care, a third vehicle drove through and struck both cars, severely injuring the firefighter.

After arriving at the trauma center, he underwent surgery.

According to a social media post from the department, the firefighter is expected to be moved into the intensive care unit after surgery.

