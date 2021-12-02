FL Firefighter Struck by Vehicle at Accident Scene Recovering from Head, Leg Trauma

According to a report from NWFDailyNews, Noah Collins, the South Walton Fire District (SWFD) (Santa Rosa Beach, Florida) firefighter/EMT who was severely injured in a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning, is continuing to recover from traumatic head and leg injuries he suffered after attempting to aid others during a motor vehicle accident in which he was also involved.

Collins’ vehicle was struck from behind while driving on his way to work near State Road 20. After the collision, he immediately began to aid to the passengers in the other car.

As Collins he was administering care, both vehicles were struck by a third vehicle, severely injuring Collins.

He was then airlifted to a local trauma facility, where he has since undergone multiple surgeries. As of Wednesday, he remained in serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

In a statement, the SWFD said Collins began slowly showing signs of improvement within 48 hours of the accident. However, the severity and long-term prognosis of his injuries was still unknown.

The department also said that Collins and his family have received an “outpouring of support” from the community. Members of the Fort Walton Beach Professional Firefighters Local 2601 and Chick-fil-A of Fort Walton Beach brought food to the hospital, and numerous people have come to visit while Collins continues to recover.

The SWFD said that it plans to offer more information in the coming days regarding how the community can help assist the family. Several neighboring first responder agencies have also expressed offering their support.

