Force Multiplier Patient Care

How EMS Leaders are Revolutionizing the Industry through ET3 Clinic Partner Agencies & Mobile Technology

What if you could keep hundreds of low-acuity patients a week from having to needlessly go to the emergency room? And what if by doing so you could reduce or eliminate the challenge of slow turn-around times, free up much-needed EMS and hospital resources, and help patients get the care they need faster, more affordably, and more efficiently?

Learn how Austin-Travis County EMS is doing just that, with a scalable system of care that, in just three weeks, kept 434 low-acuity patients out of the hospital—rerouting them to faster and more appropriate care with the interconnected support of their ET3 clinic partner agency and the telehealth communications and logistic platform Pulsara. Presented by Steve White, Commander of Texas’s Austin-Travis County EMS Collaborative Care Communication Center Initiative (C4), along with Dr. Carlos Navarro, Chief Medical Officer of WellMed, the speakers will share tangible takeaways and cutting-edge insights that you can apply to your own organization today.