Hampden (MA) Man Suffers Serious Burns, Two Others Hurt After Gas Poured on Fire

Jeanette DeForge

masslive.com

(MCT)

HAMPDEN – One man was flown to the hospital with serious burns after gas was poured into a burn barrel creating a flash fire.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was rushed to a local hospital and then flown to Boston by a medical helicopter for further treatment. Two other men he was with also suffered burns that were not as serious, one declined treatment and a second drove himself to the hospital, according to a statement from Hampden Fire Chief Edward T. Poulin and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

The fire occurred at about 1:30 a.m., Sunday, at 33 Sessions Drive. It is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office and Hampden Fire Department, the statement said.

The victims were all family members. The flash fire was created when one placed wet wood in the barrel and then added gasoline to the fire, causing the gas vapors to ignite, the statement said.

“Gasoline should never be used on or near a fire,” Poulin said. “Gasoline vapors are extremely flammable and can ignite instantaneously. The result can be a flash fire like this one, which badly burned one resident and injured two others.”

Gasoline should always be stored in an approved and sealed container and away from ignition sources such as pilot lights, Ostroskey said.

