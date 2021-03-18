International Society of Fire Service Instructors Launches Industry Wide Professional Development Matrix

March 18, 2021 – The International Society of Fire Service Instructors (ISFSI) launched the Professional Development Matrix to support fire service personnel in their exploration of career possibilities. In addition, it defines opportunities for advancement and evolution within the profession. The ISFSI matrix provides a roadmap to the recommended education, training, experience, self-development, and targeted skill-sets that are relevant for professional growth and success at all stages of employment.



ISFSI Professional Development Taskforce Chair, Mike Richardson, Division Chief of Training & Safety at St. Matthews Fire Department Louisville, KY stated that “the taskforce focused on building a model that individuals, departments and training agencies could use to support a Professional Development Program. The intention of the platform is to guide those seeking assistance in their professional journey to include resources to support those career aspirations. It’s a comprehensive approach to reaching all sectors of the profession.”

“Guided and supported professional development is essential for all fire service personnel and critical for the fire service Instructor and Training Officer. The ISFSI’s Professional Development Matrix fills a gap that has created an impediment to individuals and organizations alike. It facilitates self-assessment and the creation of a roadmap for individual growth and development while providing links to the resources necessary for fulfillment,” shared ISFSI President Peter Van Dorpe, Retired Fire Chief, Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

The Professional Development Matrix and the associated resources can be accessed by clicking this link.