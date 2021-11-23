JEMS Con™: EMS Training and Leadership Conference Will Debut Alongside FDIC® International

(Nov. 23 – Fair Lawn, NJ) – The JEMS Conference and Expo™, JEMS Con™, will make its debut April 25-30, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana, co-located alongside FDIC® International, North America’s largest training and sourcing destination for firefighters. JEMS (Journal of Emergency Medical Services®) will part ways with its former brand EMS Today as it shifts to a refreshed, forward-thinking approach focused on the future of EMS, operational leadership, training and peer-to-peer sharing and networking. JEMS Con™ will bring together paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medical directors and executives from all EMS providers, including state and private agencies, third service and fire.

The week will start off on Monday and Tuesday with two days of Pre-Conference Workshops and new Hands on Training (H.O.T.) Evolutions that include instructor-led live simulations. The Conference program will take place Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, offering classroom training, a cadaver lab, and discussions on topics ranging from cardiology and resuscitation, education, operations, management and leadership, medicine, trauma, and recruitment and retention. Friday morning will include the fan-favorite, JEMS Games finals, a live team scenario-based competition including networking and comradery to cheer on the competitors while learning and earning CE. The Conference program has been thoughtfully planned with input from the advisory committee and oversight from JEMS Con™ Medical Director Edward T. Dickinson, MD, NRP, FACEP, FAEMS. Dr. Dickinson is a professor of Emergency Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania. At Penn, he serves as the director of EMS Field Operations and the medical director of PennStar Flight. Dr. Dickinson is the EMS Medical Director of the Malvern, Berwyn, and Radnor Fire Companies in suburban Philadelphia. He is the medical editor of JEMS and a member of the JEMS Editorial Board.



The inaugural Metro EMS Innovation Briefing will bring together medical directors, EMS chiefs, hospital EMS leads, EOC directors, and health department directors from major metropolitan areas. These operational leaders will be invited to come together to break down silos, collaborate, share cutting-edge solutions, challenges, and timely topics amongst peers.



For those with specific sourcing needs, the MATCH! Program offers decision makers complimentary matchmaking services and the ability to meet one on one with suppliers in the privacy of the MATCH! VIP Lounge. The exhibits will be open to all JEMS Con™ and FDIC® International attendees Thursday through Saturday, featuring over 800 exhibitors displaying the most innovative products and services available. In addition to over 40% of exhibitors featuring EMS equipment and supplies, the exhibit hall will include an advanced life support pavilion for the first time.

“Over the past year, we’ve done extensive outreach and had critical conversations with EMS providers, exhibitors, medical directors, and professionals. We’ve taken their insights and suggestions to start to lay the foundation of JEMS Con in 2022. With over 5,000 attendees that identify EMS as their primary job function already attending FDIC, we feel we can create considerable value and efficiencies for the industry in a collocated event. We are committed to welcoming all EMS providers, giving them a dedicated event to comfortably come together to learn, share, and network with peers. We will continue to build partnerships with the EMS community to help shape this event as we plan beyond 2022. We plan to expand the Metro EMS group, add more hands-on training evolutions, enhance the sponsorship experience, and include additional networking opportunities,” said Eric Schlett, Senior Vice President, Clarion Events, Inc. Fire & Rescue Group. “Bringing this event to fruition in such a short time frame would not be possible without the great insights from our committee, advisors, and of course the great collaboration and partnership with the city of Indianapolis.”

JEMS Con™ will offer over 100 hours of continuing education approved by CAPCE. The JEMS Conference program will be available to be purchased individually or through all-inclusive packages that will grant admission to FDIC® classes. Additional topics and events updates are expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

About JEMS

JEMS (Journal of Emergency Medical Services®) seeks to improve prehospital patient care and promote positive change in EMS by delivering information and education from industry leaders, change makers, and emerging voices. With a rich tradition of editorial excellence and an unparalleled consortium of subject matter experts, JEMS fulfills its commitment to EMS providers, instructors and administrators by providing high-quality content. JEMS hits subscribers’ mailboxes twice a week, detailing the latest articles, breaking news, exclusive features, columns, opinions, and videos. Subscribe today at www.jems.com.

About FDIC® International

FDIC® International offers thousands of Fire & Rescue professionals from around the world quality world-class instructors, classrooms, workshops, H.O.T evolutions, and the most innovative products and services available to the industry displayed by over 800 exhibiting companies. The FDIC® Experience is more than your traditional trade show it’s about the learning and sharing with your peers formally and informally through hallway conversations, developing life-long friendships, and recharging your passion for the industry. There is no other event like FDIC® International and to experience it, you simply have to attend.

About Clarion Events

Clarion Events, Inc., Clarion’s North American Headquarters, produces 50 events across 12 sectors, including trade and enthusiast events. Clarion Events, Inc. is the U.S. division of Clarion Events, UK, and backed by The Blackstone Group, and has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the United States with aggressive growth through acquisition, launch, and innovation. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth.

