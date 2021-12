A young firefighter with South Bossier Fire District #2 in Elm Grove, Louisiana, was killed when a fire truck tired exploded during maintenance, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Firefighter Jessie Henry, 28, was performing maintenance on one of the department’s fire trucks when the apparatus’ tire blew up. He was immediately transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he passed away from his injuries a short time later.