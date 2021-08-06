MA Firefighter Union to Monitor for COVID-19 Weekly

According to a report from WPRI, the 12,000-member union Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts recently posted to its Twitter account acknowledged that it would resume a weekly COVID-19 text system to track members’ exposure to the virus.

This was in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated Massachusetts firefighters.

pic.twitter.com/WSgetIc62t — Fire Fighters of MA (@THE_PFFM) August 2, 2021 Fire Fighters of MA/Twitter

Union President Richard MacKinnon said that at least 10 breakthrough cases have been reported in Attleboro, New Bedford, Plymouth, Cambridge, Saugus, Lynn, Lowell, and East Bridgewater. He also said there is a concern that more cases are asymptomatic.

Nearly 8,000 breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been recorded throughout the state out of the roughly 4.3 million vaccinated residents.

As of July 31, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has reported 7,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated residents, or about 0.18% of the state’s vaccinated population.

The DPH said 100 people with breakthrough infections have died, and 395 cases have resulted in hospital admissions.

