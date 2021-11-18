MA Firefighters Union Agrees to Merit Bonus Pay

According to a report from Western MASS News, IAFF Local 648, which represents members of the Springfield (MA) Fire Department, has agreed to their merit bonus pay, which can reach up to $5,000.

IAFF Local 648 members who are recognized as having gone “above and beyond” the call of duty throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic will received the bonus.

Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno released a statement saying that the city will remain consistent with merit pay when rewarding city employees who have shown this level of dedication to service.

He stated that the city will continue its fair review process and distribution of the merit bonus pay allotments for city-side employees.

RELATED

Vaccine Exemptions for Firefighters

Humpday Hangout: Mahlon Mitchell

Humpday Hangout: Greg Markley