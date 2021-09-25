Man Dies in Buffalo (IL) House Fire

Bobby Metcalf

Sep. 24—A man died inside a house fire in Buffalo Friday.

Buffalo Police Sgt. Josh Bujalski confirmed a man died in a fire at a two-story house on the corner of 3rd and Franklin streets.

In a news release issued by Bujalski, he said that Buffalo Police Officers were sent to the 800 block of 3rd Street to investigate a report of a home engulfed in flames.

The house is located at 802 3rd St.

A Scott County Sheriff’s deputy was first to the scene. A Canadian Pacific Railroad Special Agent was in the area and responded with Buffalo Police. Blue Grass Police also responded.

It was learned that a person was still inside the home. Officers tried to enter the burning structure but the intensity and extent of the fire prevented them from getting into the home.

“Buffalo Fire Department arrived on the scene with one of our officers and the house was engulfed,” Bujalski said at the scene. “Buffalo Fire Department called for assistance from other groups from Blue Grass and Walcott.”

Bujalski said he could not confirm how many people were inside the home at the time.

Bujalski said the investigation is being turned over to the fire marshal and had no comment on whether there would be an arson investigation.

Bystanders at the scene said the family that lives in the home has been in the area for three or four decades.

