Man Steals Austin (TX) Fire Apparatus, Leads 90-Minute Police Chase

According to a report from KVUE, police stopped a stolen Austin (TX) Fire Department (AFD) truck using spike strips after a 90-minute pursuit on northbound I-35.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Frank Garcia Jr. He faces charges of theft of property equal to or greater than $300,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, criminal theft, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Debris such as oxygen tanks, fire extinguishers, hoses, and so on, came off the truck and damaged the roadways. A spokesperson for the fire department said they are working to get more information on the damages their fire engine and equipment sustained.

No one was hurt in the incident.