Meadville (PA) Truck with Cheerleaders On Ladder Knocks Down Light Pole after Parade

Mike Crowley

The Meadville Tribune, Pa.

(MCT)

Nov. 4—A Meadville Central Fire Department truck carrying 21 high school cheerleaders on top of its ladder knocked over a light pole as it backed into the station’s driveway on its return from the Meadville Halloween Parade on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident and the damage was limited to the city-owned light pole, Chief Patrick Wiley said. A new pole is being ordered and the fire truck’s bucket and ladder will be recertified by a third-party inspection company.

“Anytime anything strikes the bucket or ladder, we always have it retested,” Wiley said Wednesday. He was unsure of the cost of replacement and inspection.

The pole, which illuminated the station’s driveway and parking lot, was knocked over at approximately 7:13 p.m. Saturday as several Meadville Central vehicles returned after participating in the Halloween parade.

The aerial truck, equipped with a ladder stowed on top of the vehicle and a bucket that hangs from the rear when not in use, arrived immediately after the engine truck. In addition to the driver and several passengers inside and the 21 cheerleaders on top, several other people were on board the truck’s exterior: a firefighter and another person in the bucket and one person perched on the side of the vehicle closest to the light pole.

As the aerial truck backed from Park Avenue into the station’s driveway, the passenger-side rear section where the bucket is located struck the pole and sent it careening to the grass between a pickup truck parked in the station’s parking lot and the sidewalk.

The truck then pulled forward and successfully backed into the driveway, where cheerleaders and others disembarked.

Wiley declined to identify the firefighter driving the truck at the time and said he couldn’t comment on whether the incident had resulted in any penalties for the driver since it pertained to private personnel information.

Repairs were being handled internally rather than through the department’s insurance coverage, Wiley said. The cost of those repairs will come from the department’s budget.

After laying alongside the Park Avenue sidewalk since being knocked over, the damaged pole was removed by early Wednesday.

“It was an unfortunate accident,” Wiley said. “With the amount of calls that go on, those kinds of things definitely happen, you just don’t want them to. It’s one of those odd situations. Thank goodness it’s not an everyday occurrence.”

