Names in the News: August 22, 2021

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions and other news within the fire service.

JODY MOORE was appointed as the new chief of the Muskogee (OK) Fire Department (MFD). Moore is a 20-year MFD veteran, having worked there as a firefighter, a captain, and assistant director of the hazmat team. He has college degrees in occupational safety and health fire science and has served as a hazmat specialist for the Oklahoma Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team. Moore replaces former MFD Chief Derrell Jones, who retired after 36 years of service with the department.

ROBERT ZANETTI was named the new chief of the Park City (UT) Fire District (PCFD). Zanetti has worked for the PCFD since 1989, serving as the department’s deputy chief since 2010. As deputy chief, he managed facilities, vehicles, equipment, personnel, and daily operations. He takes over the position from former PCFD Chief Paul Hewitt, who passed away last month.

MIGUEL BAUTISTA was hired as the new division chief of the Scappoose (OR) Rural Fire Protection District. Bautista is a 16-year fire service veteran who has worked with volunteer and career organizations in Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming, holding the positions of firefighter, senior firefighter, acting in capacity company officer, fire chief, fire inspector, and deputy fire marshal. His certifications include NFPA Fire Officer 4, and he was designated as a fire marshal from the Center of Public Safety Excellence.

TIM WRAGGE was selected as the new chief of the Norfolk (NE) Fire Division (NFD). Wragge is a 19-year NFD veteran who began his career with the department as a firefighter and paramedic. He also served as the NFD’s fire inspector and lieutenant before being promoted to assistant chief in 2015. Wragge will step into his new role on Wednesday, September 1.

LARRY COLEY has been appointed as the new full-time chief for Midland (NC) Fire and Rescue (MFR). Coley replaces previous MFR Chief Allen Burnette, who is retiring after more than 40 years of service with the community. Coley is a 37-year fire service veteran who retired in May as a captain with the Charlotte (NC) Fire Department. He has been a member of MFR for the past six years.

