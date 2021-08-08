Names in the News: August 8, 2021

THOMAS J. RICHARDSON (top) and JOHN J. HODGENS (bottom) were appointed as Chief of Department and Chief of Fire Operations, respectively, with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).

Richardson is a 40-year fire service veteran who has served as the FDNY’s Chief of Fire Operations since 2019. He succeeds John Sudnik, who moved to an administrative role after 35 years of service within the FDNY’s uniformed ranks. Richardson joined the FDNY in 1980. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1990, to captain in 1994, and to battalion chief in 2000. Richardson has been cited for bravery six times and was awarded the Dr. Albert A. Cinelli Medal for heroic actions.

Hodgens is a 35-year fire service veteran who most recently served as the FDNY’s Assistant Chief of Fire Operations. He joined the FDNY in 1986 and worked at Ladder Company 11 in Manhattan until his promotion to lieutenant in 1998, when he transferred to Battalion 41 in Brooklyn. Hodgens was promoted to captain in 2003, to battalion chief in 2006, and to deputy chief in 2012.