Names in the News: August 8, 2021

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions and other news within the fire service.
THOMAS J. RICHARDSON (top) and JOHN J. HODGENS (bottom) were appointed as Chief of Department and Chief of Fire Operations, respectively, with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).
Richardson is a 40-year fire service veteran who has served as the FDNY’s Chief of Fire Operations since 2019. He succeeds John Sudnik, who moved to an administrative role after 35 years of service within the FDNY’s uniformed ranks. Richardson joined the FDNY in 1980. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1990, to captain in 1994, and to battalion chief in 2000. Richardson has been cited for bravery six times and was awarded the Dr. Albert A. Cinelli Medal for heroic actions.
Hodgens is a 35-year fire service veteran who most recently served as the FDNY’s Assistant Chief of Fire Operations. He joined the FDNY in 1986 and worked at Ladder Company 11 in Manhattan until his promotion to lieutenant in 1998, when he transferred to Battalion 41 in Brooklyn. Hodgens was promoted to captain in 2003, to battalion chief in 2006, and to deputy chief in 2012.
MICHAEL E. CARROLL took over as the new chief of the Stoughton (MA) Fire Department (SFD) on July 1. He succeeds previous SFD Chief Michael Laracy, who retired effective that day. Carroll is a 27-year member of the department who has been the SFD’s assistant chief since January. He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1987 and Northeastern University in 1992 before entering the academy and joining the force in 1994.
JEFF SHEA was named the new chief of the Ventura County (CA) Fire Department (VCFD). He is a 22-year VCFD veteran, having served most recently as its division chief. Shea also functions as the department’s chief fire cause investigator and is responsible for the operation of the VCFD dispatch center. Prior to arriving in Thousand Oaks, Shea was responsible for administrative and operational collaboration with the cities of Camarillo and Moorpark. He will continue to oversee VCFD Special Operations, which includes urban search and rescue and the hazmat and swift water rescue teams.
JUSTIN BROOKS was unanimously selected as the new chief of the Bowling Green (KY) Fire Department (BGFD) by the city’s Board of Commissioners. He is a 14-year BGFD veteran and has served as its battalion chief for the past two years. Brooks has also served as part of the department’s technical rescue team, director of its hazmat program, and coordinator of its officer development program. He replaces former BGFD Chief Jason Colson, who served the city for 26 years.
