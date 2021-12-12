Names in the News: December 12, 2021

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions and other news within the fire service.

JOSEPH ALVAREZ was sworn in as the new chief of the Maplewood (NJ) Fire Department (MFD) on December 7. Alvarez is a long-time contributor to Fire Engineering and a lead instructor for its “Training Minutes” video series. He is a 30-year fire service veteran and was previously an MFD captain, where he had worked on Tower Ladder 31 for 14 years and is assigned to Squad Co. 32. Alvarez is also a past chief of department with the Waldwick (NJ) Volunteer Fire Department, an instructor at the Bergen County (NJ) Fire Academy, and an EMT-B. He has been a H.O.T. Instructor at FDIC International since 1998.

CHRIS BIGGERSTAFF will take over as the new chief of Plano (TX) Fire-Rescue (PFR) on December 20, pending city council ratification. Biggerstaff has been a PFR member since 1992, one year after beginning his fire career with the Garland (TX) Fire Department, and currently serves as its assistant chief of emergency services. He replaces Sam Grief, who was recently promoted to deputy city manager over public safety. Biggerstaff has held multiple positions over the course of his PFR career and was also named the department’s Rookie of the Year in 1993 and its Officer of the Year in 2013.

EAMON C. BRAZUNAS will take over as the new chief of the Phoenixville (PA) Fire Department (PFD) on January 3, 2022. He is a 23-year fire service veteran and currently serves as the chief of the Berwyn (PA) Fire Company, where he has also been a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, engineer, public information officer, assistant chief, and vice president during his tenure. Brazunas is certified at the Pro Board Fire Officer II level and is a registered EMT-B with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. He is also a graduate of the United States Fire Administration’s Executive Fire Officer Program.

JON IRSIK was announced as the new chief of the Garden City (KS) Fire Department (GCFD) on December 7. He takes over the position from previous GCFD Chief Bill Beaty, who resigned earlier this year. Irsik is a 17-year fire service veteran and currently serves as the GCFD’s interim battalion chief. He began his fire career as a firefighter with the GCFD in 2004 before moving up through the ranks. Irsik is a native of Garden City and has an associate degree in fire science from Garden City Community College.

MARIO D’AMICO will take over as the new chief of the Sandusky (OH) Fire Department (SFD) on December 23. D’Amico is a 24-year veteran of the SFD and most recently served as a captain/shift commander. He replaces previous SFD Chief Rick Wilcox, who retired in August 2020. D’Amico previously served as the interim chief in 2017 before Wilcox’s hire.

To feature yourself or a fellow member in “Names in the News,” please send an e-mail with the information (60-100 words) and a high-resolution photo of the member with the subject line “NITN” to derek.rosenfeld@clarionevents.com.

ALSO

Names in the News: November 28, 2021

Names in the News: November 14, 2021

Names in the News: October 31, 2021