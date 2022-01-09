Names in the News: January 9, 2022

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions and other news within the fire service.

CARSON SANDERS was appointed as the new chief of the Greenville (NC) Fire/Rescue Department (GFRD). He will officially step into the role on February 1. Sanders replaces GFRD Deputy Chief Brock Davenport, who had been serving as interim chief after previous chief Eric Griffin retired in September 2021. Sanders is a 31-year fire service veteran and previously served as the assistant chief of the Sarasota County (FL) Fire Department, where he also worked as an EMS training captain, a lieutenant, a firefighter, a paramedic, and a field training officer. Among many accolades, he was named the Sarasota County Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year in 2008.

KEN JENNINGS will take over as the new chief of the Warrensburg (MO) Fire Department, effective February 13. Jennings was previously the chief of the Johnson County (MO) Fire Protection District’s (JCFPD’s) Training and Safety Division. He joined the JCFPD in April 1999 and served there as a junior firefighter, firefighter, Training Division lieutenant, and captain before assuming his current role.

JEFF AYCOCK retired as the chief of the Ennis (TX) Fire Department (EFD) on December 31, 2021, after 10 years in the position. Aycock began his fire career as a volunteer with the EFD in 1977. He then became a full-time member of the department in 1982. He left the department 18 months later, but returned in 1986. During his tenure with the EFD, Aycock also served 21 years as a captain, and five years as a lieutenant and firefighter.

RANDY BOGAARD was elected as the new chief of the Pella (IA) Fire Department (PFD) by his fellow members and the Pella City Council. Bogaard served as the PFD’s assistant chief over the past year and also worked as its captain from 2010-2020. He has been a member of the PFD since 1984 and will replace outgoing PFD Chief Doug Van Gorkom, who will leave the role after 16 years in the position, but will remain with the department.

MICHAEL STRICKLAND was named the new chief of the Troup County (GA) Fire Department on January 6. Strickland had been serving as interim chief since October 2021 and its emergency management agency director since January 2021. Strickland has numerous certifications including National Professional Qualification Firefighter I and II; Fire Inspector I; and Fire Officer I, II, III, and IV. Before joining Troup County, he served in the Fayette County (GA) Fire/EMS Department in a variety of roles including assistant fire marshal, lieutenant, and captain. Strickland is also a paramedic certified by the state of Georgia as well as nationally.

To feature yourself or a fellow member in “Names in the News,” please send an e-mail with the information (60-100 words) and a high-resolution photo of the member with the subject line “NITN” to derek.rosenfeld@clarionevents.com.

