Names in the News: November 14, 2021

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions and other news within the fire service.

JOHN GRIER will retire as chief of the Iowa City (IA) Fire Department (ICFD), effective February 11, 2022, after a nearly 30-year career with the department. While attending the University of Illinois—Urbana-Champaign with a degree in psychology, Grier signed up with a local volunteer fire department. As he was getting his firefighter certification, he met two citizens from Iowa City who encouraged him to take the ICFD’s entrance exam. Grier joined the ICFD in 1992 and rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, and fire marshal before being selected as chief in 2013.

ALBERT “ALBE” BASSETT was appointed as the new interim chief of the New Canaan (CT) Fire Department (NCFD). He replaces previous NCFD Chief Jack Hennessey, who retired November 1. Bassett came to the NCFD in August of this year as an assistant chief from the Norwalk (CT) Fire Department, where he had been a member since 1992. He has been a co-chairperson of the Fairfield County Hazardous Incident Response Team since 2001 and an ESF-10 Chair of the DEMHS Regional Emergency Planning Team and is an instructor at the State of Connecticut Fire Academy.

KATHY PEIL was named the new assistant chief of the Savage (MN) Fire Department (SFD) in October. She takes over the role from previous SFD Assistant Chief Jeremie Bresnahan was promoted to the department’s top spot. Peil previously served for 12 years with the Centennial Fire District (CFD), which covers the north metro communities of Circle Pines, Centerville, and Lino Lakes. With the CFD, she served as a paid-on-call firefighter, training chief, emergency medical services program director, and interim chief. Before beginning her fire service career in 2009, Peil worked as a fire protection contractor.

ANGEL MONTOYA took over as the new chief of the Richmond (CA) Fire Department (RFD). He succeeds previous RFD Chief Adrian Sheppard, who left the department to become chief of the Redmond (WA) Fire Department. Montoya began his fire service career with the Santa Monica (CA) Fire Department. Two years later, he joined the Los Angeles County (CA) Fire Department (LACFD), where he worked for the next 33 years, rising to the rank of deputy chief. He also served as the LACFD’s first-ever Bilingual Public Information Officer and Inspector, developing fire safety and education programs for Spanish-speaking communities.

JUSTIN SORENSEN took over as the new chief of the Waconia (MN) Fire Department (WFD) on November 1. Sorensen had been sharing the duties running the department since February with fellow WFD Assistant Chief Mike Dressel following the resignation of former WFD Chief Chris Nelson. Sorensen is a 16-year veteran of the WFD and has served in various roles, including captain, and was its assistant chief the past two years. Sorensen began his career with the Mankato (MN) Fire Department through a resident firefighter program while attending college there. On graduation, he returned to his hometown of Waconia and joined the WFD.

To feature yourself or a fellow member in “Names in the News,” please send an e-mail with the information (60-100 words) and a high-resolution photo of the member with the subject line “NITN” to derek.rosenfeld@clarionevents.com.

ALSO

Names in the News: October 31, 2021

Names in the News: October 17, 2021

Names in the News: October 3, 2021