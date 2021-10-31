Names in the News: October 31, 2021

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions and other news within the fire service.

JOE PRONESTI was sworn in as the new chief of the Elyria (OH) Fire Department (EFD) on October 25. Pronesti had been acting as the EFD’s interim chief since August after previous EFD Chief Carl Mack resigned in July. Pronesti is a 33-year EFD veteran who rose through the ranks to become an assistant chief. He says his main focus will be on increasing staffing numbers through new hires and opening a new station in southeast Elyria. Pronesti is a regular contributor to Fire Engineering and instructs each year at FDIC International.

TRISH CONNOLLY was named Columbia Southern University’s (CSU’s) 2021 Outstanding Fire Service Professional of the Year. Connolly is the first female officer to receive the award. She is a 20-plus-year member of and a deputy chief with Bend (OR) Fire & Rescue (BFR). Connolly began her career as a wildland firefighter and worked her way up the ranks to become the BFR’s first-ever female officer. She has served as president of the firefighters’ union, graduated from the Executive Fire Officer program, and is a past recipient of a national Women in Fire scholarship.

COREY HENRY was appointed as the next chief of the Houma (LA) Fire Department (HFD); his appointment expected to be ratified by the Terrebonne Parish Council. Henry is a 21-year HFD veteran who was serving as its captain. He replaces previous HFD Chief Keith Ward, who retired earlier this year after 25 years of service. Henry began his fire career at age 14 as a junior fireman with the Little Caillou Volunteer Fire Department.

STEVE SERBIC will take over as the new chief of the Esquimalt (British Columbia, Canada) Fire Department (EFD) on November 8. Serbic is a 24-year fire service veteran who served as the Surrey Fire Department’s assistant chief of operations before being named as the EFD’s assistant chief. He has travelled across North America as a keynote speaker on fire service leadership. Serbic takes over the position from previous EFD Chief Chris Jancowski, who resigned this month after six years with the department.

TONY BESTWICK was sworn in as the new chief of the York (NE) Fire Department (YFD) after spending the past two years as its interim chief. Bestwick is a 35-year YFD veteran, beginning his career there as a volunteer firefighter in September 1986. While volunteering, he obtained his Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Firefighter 1, and Hazardous Material Operations certifications. In November 2000, he was hired as a shift firefighter/EMT. At that time, he obtained his Fire Instructor 1 certification and became the YFD’s training coordinator. In August 2013, Bestwick was promoted to the new position of training/safety officer.

To feature yourself or a fellow member in “Names in the News,” please send an e-mail with the information (60-100 words) and a high-resolution photo of the member with the subject line “NITN” to derek.rosenfeld@clarionevents.com.

ALSO

Names in the News: October 17, 2021

Names in the News: October 3, 2021

Names in the News: September 19, 2021