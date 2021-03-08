NH Firefighter Sustains Burns in House Fire

Hampton Ladder 1 responded to Brentwood for a second alarm Structure Fire. pic.twitter.com/fC4tY8tQQf — Hampton Fire/Rescue (@HamptonNHFD) March 7, 2021

Karen Dandurant

Portsmouth Herald, N.H.

(MCT)

Mar. 8—BRENTWOOD — An Epping firefighter sustained burns as crews battled a house fire at 321 South Road Saturday night.

Brentwood Fire Chief Joseph Bird said Epping firefighter Cam Beauchesne, assisting with mutual aid, was transported to the hospital.

“I believe he had burns to one wrist and the top of his head,” Bird said. “No one else was hurt. We do not have a cause for the fire yet but we think it may have started in the area of a wood stove.”

A spokesperson for Epping Fire Department said Sunday that Beauchesne was fine and had only suffered minor burns.

Bird said the fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. He said the son of the family spotted the fire and the family had evacuated safely when firefighters arrived.

“They found heavy fire in the kitchen area, which was at the rear of the home,” Bird said. “Fire had extended into the rest of the house. We went to two alarms and brought in mutual aid.”

Bird said the house cannot be occupied and that the family are currently staying with friends. He said he had not heard of any fund set up yet to help the family.

