Oakland (CA) Firefighters Threatened at Station After One Discovers Dumped Firearms

According to a report from KTVU, Oakland (CA) Fire Department (OFD) firefighters were forced to lock themselves in their station and call police after two men threatened them following a chase with another member who spotted the two men dumping a backpack holding two guns.

On Thursday, September 30, an OFD member who was driving his personal vehicle spotted two men dump something in the grass off Skyline Boulevard near Grass Valley Road. The men saw the firefighter, got into their car, and began chasing him. They tailgated the member’s truck and pulled alongside him. The firefighter slammed on his brakes, and the car sped off.

The member then returned to dumpsite and discovered a backpack with two loaded 9mm semiautomatic Glock handguns with extended magazines.

The firefighter brought the firearms back to the station, but the suspects then pulled up to the station and began threatening him and the other members.

The two men took photos of the license plates of the firefighters’ personal cars and threatened to find where the firefighters lived, saying they would kill them and their families.

Oakland Police Department (OPD) officers rushed to the scene, but the suspects had already left. The members emerged from the station shaken, but uninjured.

OPD officers said Tuesday that no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED

PROTECTING FIREFIGHTERS FROM VIOLENCE

Scene Safety: Violence Against Firefighters

Mayday Monday: Violence Against Firefighters