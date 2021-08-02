PA Woman, 89, Killed in Collision with Ambulance

Terrie Morgan-Besecker

The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.

An 89-year-old Wayne County woman died Friday after the car she was driving collided with an ambulance on Route 652 in Berlin Twp., state police in Honesdale said.

Beverley Zeman of Beach Lake was pronounced dead following the 5:31 p.m. crash involving a Commonwealth Health ambulance. No further information on the crash, which remains under investigation, was available Friday.

