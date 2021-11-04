Pierce Manufacturing Secures Order for 21 Fire Apparatus from Alabama-Based Huntsville Fire & Rescue

APPLETON, Wis. (November 4, 2021) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced today it has secured an order for 21 fire apparatus from Huntsville Fire & Rescue in Huntsville, Alabama. Sold through Pierce dealer, Emergency Equipment Professionals, the fire apparatus order is the largest in over a decade for the state of Alabama.

The new fire apparatus include 17 Pierce® Enforcer™ pumpers, three Ascendant® 100’ Heavy-Duty mid-mount Aerial Towers on Velocity® chassis, and one Heavy-Duty HazMat Response Unit on a Velocity chassis. Huntsville Fire & Rescue currently has two Pierce engines and a ladder tower in production and will welcome these new fire apparatus into service to remove aging trucks from frontline service.

“Huntsville Fire & Rescue is the oldest chartered fire department in the state, and we still operate out of many historic firehouses with confined truck bays and low-entry doors,” said Howard McFarlen, chief of Huntsville Fire & Rescue. “Pierce was one of the only manufacturers who could work with our size restrictions, and based on evaluating multiple factors over the years, we are very pleased with all aspects of owning and operating Pierce apparatus. We have peace of mind knowing we have a dealer and manufacturer who stand behind their product and will provide knowledgeable resources and convenient access to aftermarket support.”

Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s new fire apparatus will feature:

Pierce Enforcer Pumpers

Enforcer chassis

500-gallon water tank

Waterous 1500 gpm single-stage pump

Cummins X12 455 hp engine

84” cab allowing additional room for EMS cabinets, crew spacing, and transverse compartment below the forward-facing crew cab seats

Ascendant 100’ Heavy-Duty Aerial Towers

Mid-mount configuration

Velocity chassis

100’ five section aerial tower

300-gallon water tank

Waterous 2000 gpm single-stage pump

Cummins X15 605 hp engine

Heavy-Duty HazMat Response Unit

Velocity chassis

Cummins X15 605 hp engine

Integrated command center with multiple video monitors, satellite communications, and weather monitoring capabilities

All Fire Apparatus Will Include:

TAK-4® Independent Suspension

Side roll and frontal impact protection

Electric door locks on cab and compartment doors

Chief McFarlen added, “Our apparatus must be capable of responding to everything from flat terrain to steep mountain roadways. There are several features, including Pierce’s TAK-4 Independent Suspension, which have proven to be critical for the safe navigation of this diverse terrain, multi-lane highways, and narrower roadways in the inner-city and historic districts.”

Huntsville Fire & Rescue covers a 220-square-mile area of both urban and rural communities in North Alabama. The department responds to more than 22,000 service calls per year out of 19 fire stations in a service area which includes the most populous city in Alabama, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command.

“We are incredibly honored to support Huntsville Fire & Rescue with such a significant fire apparatus order and sincerely appreciate the trust they have in our team,” said Jeff Kuntz, owner of Emergency Equipment Professionals. “We are proud to collaborate on this endeavor and greatly value our relationship with the department. The new fire apparatus adds to a growing Pierce fleet and will strengthen emergency response capabilities for many years to come.”

For a comprehensive review of Pierce pumpers, Ascendant aerials, and HazMat Response Units, visit www.piercemfg.com for specs, videos, and images.