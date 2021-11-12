Robert Callahan, Fire Instructor and Longtime Fire Engineering Contributor, Passes Away

Robert Callahan, an FDIC International instructor and a longtime Fire Engineering author, has passed away. He was a 40-year fire service veteran and the fire prevention officer and a captain with Bossier Parish (LA) Fire District 1, the training officer and a captain with Webster Parish (LA) Fire District 7, and the training chief and former assistant chief with Webster Parish (LA) Fire District 3.

Callahan was also an adjunct instructor with the Louisiana State University Fire & Emergency Training Institute (LSU-FETI), a contract instructor with the National Fire Academy, and a district representative for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

He had instructed at conferences throughout Louisiana, including at the Louisiana Arson and Fire Prevention Association Conference, the LSU-FETI Officer Conference, the LSU-FETI Municipal School, the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association Annual Conference, and the F.O.O.L.S. Brothers of the Boot events.

