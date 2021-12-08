Thousands of Dollars in Toys Destroyed in OH Toys for Tots Warehouse Fire

According to a report from WJW, a massive fire, aided by strong winds, destroyed a warehouse in Carroll County, Ohio, that was holding more than $8,000 in toys Monday evening. The toys were part of the local U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, which helps secure presents to children in Tuscarawas County during the holiday season.

U.S. Marine veteran Robert Stratton, who was donating the warehouse to store the toys, was in his office Monday when he said he heard a noise. On leaving his office, he saw a fire on the roof. Stratton called the fire department, but strong winds helped to fan the flames, he said.

Tuscarawas County, Ohio residents, Toys for Tots supporters, and "secret Santas"– your local campaign needs your help. The local Toys for Tots campaign has lost all of their toy donations to a fire– please help them replenish their toy supply! https://t.co/dIM5zHLNhV — Toys for Tots (@ToysForTots_USA) December 7, 2021 Toys for Tots/Twitter

Although the fire was extinguished, small hot spots could still be seen in the debris as of Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, the group will be accepting donations at Calvary Methodist Church in Sherrodsville, Ohio.

