Two Killed in Steuben (NY) House Fire

Two people died early Monday morning following a house fire at 9201 Fraser Road in the town of Steuben.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 a.m., and the home was engulfed in flames when the first fire crews arrived at the scene, according to the Barneveld Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters were not able to immediately enter the building due to the size of the fire and rapidly deteriorating conditions, officials said.

Once the flames were knocked down, firefighters entered the building and found the two deceased victims. Their names are being withheld until the Medical Examiner’s Office can determine a positive identification, state police said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but at this time it appears to be accidental.

Crews remained on scene for the next 11 hours for overhaul operations.

The Barneveld Fire Department was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Holland Patent, Stittville, Floyd, Remsen, Poland and Western, along with Star Ambulance, state police and New York State Fire officials.

