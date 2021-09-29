Firefighters Rescue TN Man, 89, from House Fire

An 89-year-old Springfield (TN) man is in stable condition—and his house is still standing, barely—after firefighters rescued him from his burning home on Monday evening, reports smokeybarn.com.

Springfield Fire Department crews arrived at 17th Ave W near Cheatham St. around 7 p.m. Monday to reports of a burning house and a man trapped inside, the report says.

Fire crews entered the home and got the unconscious resident to safety. Then Robertson County EMS, the firefighters, Springfield Police, and the Emergency Management Agency resuscitated the man on his lawn, according to the report.

Officials say the fire started in a back bedroom and quickly filled the home with smoke; its cause is under investigation. The resident was transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, the report says.

The house sustained about 40-percent internal fire/smoke/water/heat damage, officials say.