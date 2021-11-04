Unified Fire Authority Announces Death of Firefighter from COVID-19

Via Utah’s Unified Fire Authority

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Merrill Lloyd Bone, 61. Merrill passed away peacefully October 31, 2021; he was surrounded by both his immediate family and his fire family during his passing. Captain Bone passed due to complications with COVID-19. During his battle, Merrill was never alone. He spent his last days being visited by his family and guarded by his fire brothers.

There was never a challenge Captain Bone wouldn’t face head on, including his recent fight with cancer. He struggled, defeated cancer, and once again returned to his fire duties. He never took the lives of others for granted, he was vaccinated against Covid-19, but his fight had left his immune system compromised. After contracting the illness, he fought a new battle to recover, and now is at peace.



Since losing Captain Bone, our lives will never be the same.

We will honor his legacy on Friday, November 5 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm for a public viewing at Larkin Mortuary – Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, UT 84065.

Funeral Services will be open to the public and held at Olympus High School 4055 South 2300 East, Holladay, UT 84124. Funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Line of Duty Honors will take place during the funeral services.

A private family ceremony will take place following the funeral services.