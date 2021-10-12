Interview With IAFF General President Edward Kelly

See video of Josh Jordan, a member of Hoover (AL) Local 4035, interviewing International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) General President Edward Kelly.

Kelly talks about his family, his love of the fire service, top priorities for his new administration, and engaging rank-and-file members.

He also discusses the value and importance of union membership, work-like balance, future challenges for the IAFF, politics, the critical roles research and technology play in keeping members safe, and more.