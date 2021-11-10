Video Shows School Bus Plunging into PA Creek

Kaitlyn Alanis

The Charlotte Observer

(MCT)

A dashcam from the vehicle behind a Pennsylvania school bus captured the moment it swerved off the road and plunged into a creek as 29 students were on board.

That video was published to YouTube by Cesar Gomez on Monday, Nov. 8, the same day as the early morning crash that sent several middle school students and the driver to the hospital. Police also have the video as part of an ongoing investigation, according to lehighvalleylive.com.

The Easton Area School District bus can be seen approaching a curve in the road before it swerves, careens into the opposite lane of traffic, crashes through a guardrail and plunges down the embankment and into Bushkill Creek.

The vehicle with the dashcam, as well as a car that was traveling the opposite direction, come to a stop, the video shows. Two people quickly leave the roadway before running down toward the bus. A second school bus is then seen pulling up to the crash scene before the video ends.

Officials previously said the bus veered toward a “slightly elevated” shoulder before careening toward the creek, McClatchy News previously reported.

“It looked like the bus driver hit the embankment, and in the correction, went across the lane and hit the guardrail,” said Easton Fire Captain Joe Brown, according to The Morning Call.

When first responders arrived, Brown said all passengers had already used the emergency exit to leave the bus, the Morning Call reported. Two people with “minor leg injuries” required assistance to get back over a barrier wall.

The driver and eight children were taken to a hospital by ambulance, WFMZ reported, and parents drove five other kids to hospitals themselves.

Nobody is believed to have serious injuries, WFMZ reported.

Witnesses of the crash, along with anyone who has additional information, are asked to contact the Easton Police Department. Witnesses can call 610-759-2200.

Easton is about 70 miles north of Philadelphia.

©2021 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.