According to a report from FOX2NOW, a volunteer firefighter was shot in Kinloch, Missouri, just after 4:00 a.m. on Wilmore Street at Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The member told police that two cars drove past him and fired off five gunshots. The member was hit in the arm and transported to a local hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening, although his full condition is currently unknown.

